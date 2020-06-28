Russia conducts over 19 mln COVID-19 tests

Russian specialists have carried out more than 19 mln tests for the coronavirus, the sanitary watchdog said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"As of June 27, 2020, some 19,044,954 laboratory tests for the novel coronavirus have been carried out, including on the samples of those people, who had arrived from the countries with the unfavorable situation over the coronavirus infection," the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported.