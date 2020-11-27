Moscow documents 77 deaths from COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Moscow has documented 77 deaths from COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"77 people with confirmed diagnosis "pneumonia" who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Moscow," the center informed.

In total, 8,680 people have died from the virus in the Russian capital. As of November 26, Moscow has documented 577,177 cases of COVID-19 (6,075 in the past 24 hours), and over 428,418 patients have recovered from the virus in the Russian capital.