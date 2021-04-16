Russia adds 8,995 COVID-19 cases

Russia 16 April 2021 21:26 (UTC+04:00)
Russia adds 8,995 COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 8,995 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,684,148, the official monitoring and response center said Friday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 397 to 104,795 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 9,109 to 4,310,557.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,476 new cases, taking its total to 1,058,699.

More than 125.1 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Liabilities of Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank increase in 1Q2021
Liabilities of Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank increase in 1Q2021
Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank completes 1Q2021 with profit
Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank completes 1Q2021 with profit
Azerbaijan’s production of oil and gas condensate down
Azerbaijan’s production of oil and gas condensate down
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Russia to permanently ban entry for eight US officials Russia 22:28
Liabilities of Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank increase in 1Q2021 Finance 21:59
Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank completes 1Q2021 with profit Finance 21:57
Azerbaijan’s production of oil and gas condensate down Oil&Gas 21:57
Big share of Azerbaijan's GDP in Q1 2021 accounts for industrial sector Business 21:57
Azerbaijan announces date of next coupon payments on SOCAR bonds Oil&Gas 21:56
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan increase trade turnover Uzbekistan 21:56
Azerbaijani insurance company to increase volume of payouts Finance 21:55
Georgia, Turkey have significant prospects for co-op in agriculture, forestry Business 21:55
Georgian 'Mambo Frost' company exports its products to Azerbaijan Business 21:54
Fighter aircraft crashes in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 21:39
Russia adds 8,995 COVID-19 cases Russia 21:26
Head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan summoned to Azerbaijani MFA Politics 21:00
Georgian budget to save funds thanks to low-interest rate on new Eurobonds Finance 20:28
Azerbaijan discloses number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens Society 20:08
Azerbaijan confirms 2,163 more COVID-19 cases, 2,251 recoveries Society 20:05
Frequency of regular flights between Georgia and Israel increases Transport 19:50
Azerbaijani president, first lady sign obituary on famous film director’s death Politics 19:15
Georgia not to revise 2021 budget Business 18:52
Volume of cargo exported by Azerbaijan via sea in 2021 disclosed Transport 17:52
Raisina dialogue: Indo-Pacific epicentre of strategic competition, says Australia PM Other News 17:50
Azerbaijan records sharp increase in cargo movement by air Transport 17:45
Remittance inflows from Azerbaijan to Georgia show growth Finance 17:44
Decrease in apartment prices in Georgia not expected - analyst Business 17:40
US investors aim to finance Georgian startups Business 17:34
Azerbaijan expanding network of seismic stations (PHOTO) Society 17:30
Turkmenistan prioritizes promotion of domestic goods to world markets Business 17:30
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Tajikistan despite COVID-19 Business 17:28
Azerbaijan shows footage from Memer village of Gubadli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 17:27
Nominal income of Azerbaijani population drops for Q12021 Finance 17:26
Foreigners show interest in making investments in Georgia Business 17:25
Azerbaijan's Azertutun company to be privatized - decree Politics 17:19
Kazakhstan to amend rules for use of unmanned aircraft systems Transport 17:10
Dozens of vehicles to be put up for state property auction in Azerbaijan Business 17:07
Next volume of ADA University’s Baku Dialogues Journal published Politics 17:00
FAO working on approving Country Program Framing with Turkmenistan Business 16:58
U.S. housing starts increase more than expected in March US 16:52
Photo capturing reaction to relative's death in Armenian attack on Azerbaijani Ganja named ‘Media Photo of Year’ in Turkey Politics 16:45
Nokia expanding its activities in Georgia Business 16:43
SIEMENS AG modernizing thermal power plants in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Uzbekistan 16:42
Georgia shares data on dried fruit exports Business 16:41
Uzbekneftegaz JSC implementing modernization of unit at Uzbekistan's Shurtan Headings Uzbekistan 16:41
Azerbaijan sees increase in inflation rate for Q12021 Finance 16:40
Turkmenistan leads in aviation oil exports to Georgia Oil&Gas 16:38
Volume of Azerbaijan's 1Q2021 railway cargo traffic revealed Transport 16:36
Russia's Yandex to launch e-grocery delivery in Paris then London Russia 16:33
Kansas City revenue falls 3.5% as COVID-19 hits volumes US 16:26
India To Spend $200 Million In Next 5-7 Years To Promote Hydrogen Use Other News 16:19
Georgian Railway plans to issue Eurobonds in June 2021 Transport 16:18
Turkmenistan sees increase in number of registered business entities Finance 16:17
Russian Hevel Energy Group commissions solar plant in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 16:17
UK PM Boris Johnson To Finalise "Roadmap 2030" With India: High Commission Other News 16:15
India, France sign agreement for cooperation on Gaganyaan mission Other News 16:12
Amazon announces $250 million fund for small, medium businesses in India Other News 16:11
Sputnik V covid vaccine deliveries to India to begin this month Other News 16:11
Anglo Asian Mining lowers gold output in Azerbaijan Business 16:04
International airport being built in Uzbekistan's Samarkand Uzbekistan 16:02
Iran top OPEC oil producer for March 2021 Business 16:01
Total assets of Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank increase Finance 16:01
Japan provides loan to Uzbekistan within socio-economic dev't Uzbekistan 16:00
Iran expects increase in production Business 15:57
Azerbaijan restoring roads in Tartar damaged during Second Karabakh War (PHOTO) Society 15:55
Memorandum of Understanding on co-op between Azerbaijan and OIC in field of statistics approved Politics 15:50
COVID-19 affects trade turnover between Switzerland, Azerbaijan - ambassador Business 15:40
President of Afghanistan holds meeting with Nizami Ganjavi International Center (PHOTO) Other News 15:32
Volume of natural gas industrial treatment at Turkmenistan’s Galkynysh field revealed Oil&Gas 15:19
Iran has to take advantage of regional markets - Chamber of Commerce Business 15:11
Russia discloses volume of Sputnik V vaccine to be supplied to Azerbaijan Society 15:10
Azerbaijan shares data on cancelled tender, quotation poll results Economy 15:09
Iran, Qatar may connect their power networks Business 15:02
Azerbaijan reveals 2M2021 data on cargo movement via TRACECA Transport 14:49
Georgia sees increase in production of nuts and grapes Business 14:49
Meetings held in Azerbaijan with representatives of state bodies to switch to G-Cloud ICT 14:43
Azerbaijan Airlines’ Supervisory Board holds first meeting (PHOTO) Transport 14:34
China to invest in development of Iranian ports Construction 14:32
Production of wheat and potato in Georgia increases Business 14:13
Switzerland sees potential in strengthening co-op with Azerbaijan in energy field Oil&Gas 14:08
Uzbekistan interested in import of livestock from Kyrgyz Republic Uzbekistan 14:06
Turkmenistan receives new industrial oil inflow Oil&Gas 14:06
Uzbekistan discloses processing capacity of sunflower seeds by 2022 Uzbekistan 14:06
Azerbaijan talks reconstruction of several fish farms Business 13:53
VTB Group concludes deal for acquisition of Kazakhstan's KAZ Minerals Business 13:53
SOCAR boosts exports of oil, petrochemical and gas-chemical products Oil&Gas 13:33
State Tax Service of Azerbaijan talks tax fees for online services Economy 13:31
Passenger transportation indicators plummet in Kazakhstan Transport 13:27
Azerbaijan's 1Q2021 GDP slightly decreases Finance 13:27
Azerbaijani president, first lady view renovation, restoration work in Baku's Pirshaghi settlement (PHOTO) Politics 13:26
Azerbaijan’s gas exports see 45% growth Oil&Gas 13:13
Azerbaijan boosts gas exports via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum in 1Q2021 Oil&Gas 13:10
Azerbaijan records surplus in 1Q2021 state budget Finance 13:10
Azerbaijan decreases oil exports via BTC Oil&Gas 13:09
SOCAR increases gas output y-o-y Oil&Gas 13:06
Uzbekistan to invest in viticulture dev't Uzbekistan 12:59
Kazakhstan’s national postal service operator to buy consumables via tender Tenders 12:48
Uzbekistan continues ramping up flour, cereal exports Uzbekistan 12:47
Mine explosion in Azerbaijan takes life of one more serviceman Politics 12:46
Uzbekistan, Russia implementing numerous joint projects Uzbekistan 12:41
Georgia reports 1,077 new cases of coronavirus for April 16 Georgia 12:41
New Delhi a natural partner in shaping Indo-Pacific region: Australian PM Scott Morrison Other News 12:22
Economist Intelligence Unit calculates 13 per cent growth for India, more than IMF prediction Other News 12:21
All news