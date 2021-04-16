Russia adds 8,995 COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 8,995 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,684,148, the official monitoring and response center said Friday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 397 to 104,795 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 9,109 to 4,310,557.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,476 new cases, taking its total to 1,058,699.

More than 125.1 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.