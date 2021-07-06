Several Russian airlines get green light to make flights from Perm to Baku, Ganja

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviation) has issued permits for five airlines to operate flights to Azerbaijan, Egypt, Cuba and Spain, and the agency’s corresponding order dated July 5 was signed by the head Alexander Neradko, Trend reports referring to Kommersant.

According to the source, S7 and North Wind airlines were permitted to carry out flights from Perm to Azerbaijan - Baku and Ganja cities 3 and 7 times a week, respectively. The North Wind company was permitted to operate flights to Egypt (Cairo) 7 times a week.

Two companies, Royal Flight (2 times a week) and Icarus (7 times a week), received permission to carry out flights to Varadero city (Cuba), while Azur Air – to Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca (Spain) twice a week, said the source.