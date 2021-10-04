Russia records 25,781 new daily COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered 25,781 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 7,612,317 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.34%. Russia has been documenting over 25,000 daily infections for three days in a row.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,198 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 626 new infections in the Samara Region. Also, during this timeframe, 596 new cases were discovered in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 588 new infections in the Voronezh Region, and 534 cases were detected in the Sverdlovsk Region.

All in all, at present, 661,025 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.