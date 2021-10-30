Gazprom confirms gas contract extension with Moldova for 5 years

The gas supply contract with Moldova was renewed for 5 years from November 1, the Russian gas holding Gazprom said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Gazprom and Moldovagaz extended the contract on Russian gas supply to Moldovan consumers from November 1, 2021 for the term of five years on mutually beneficial conditions," Gazprom said.

The protocol on settlement of current issues in the gas sphere was signed on Friday in conclusion of ended negotiations.

According to Moldova’s ministry of infrastructure, the parties also agreed upon the price formula and the audit of the debt accumulated by Moldovagaz.