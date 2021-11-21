Russian president, Armenian PM discuss situation in Karabakh
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21
Trend:
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation in Karabakh region during the phone talks on Nov. 21, Trend reports citing the press-service of the Kremlin.
"The situation in the region and the measures being taken to stabilize it are still discussed as part of the implementation of the trilateral agreements on Karabakh signed on November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021," the message said.
"Pashinyan expressed gratitude for Russia’s active mediation efforts," the message said. "The sides agreed to continue holding the talks."
