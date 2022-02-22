EU FMs to discuss first package of sanctions against Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

EU Foreign Affairs Ministers will discuss a first package of sanctions against Russia, Trend reports citing the EU.

An informal meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers chaired by the High Representative will take place today at 4 pm. Following that a first package of sanctions will be formally tabled later this afternoon.

Appropriate bodies will then meet to finalise the package without delay.

The package contains proposals: