EU FMs to discuss first package of sanctions against Russia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
EU Foreign Affairs Ministers will discuss a first package of sanctions against Russia, Trend reports citing the EU.
An informal meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers chaired by the High Representative will take place today at 4 pm. Following that a first package of sanctions will be formally tabled later this afternoon.
Appropriate bodies will then meet to finalise the package without delay.
The package contains proposals:
- to target those who were involved in the decision to approve so-called "DNR" and "LNR",
- to target banks that are financing Russian military and other operations in those territories,
- to target the ability of the Russian state and government to access the EU’s capital and financial markets and services,
- and to target trade from so-called "DNR" and "LNR" to and from the EU.
