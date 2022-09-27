Russia records 36,605 daily COVID-19 cases, 101 deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 36,605 over the past day to 20,869,714, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In absolute terms, the number of daily COVID cases has been the lowest since August 23, when 30,967 cases were registered. A day earlier, 40,188 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 3,652 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 139.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 72 regions, while in nine regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in four regions. A day earlier, 1,526 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,089 over the past day versus 2,438 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,184,950, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 2,081 over the past day versus 2,470 a day earlier, reaching 1,751,087.