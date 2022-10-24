Russian LNG supplies to China up 29% in January-September to 4.23 mln tons

LNG supplies from Russia to China increased by 29% in January-September 2022 in annual terms to 4.23 mln tons, the General Administration of Customs of China reported on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In value terms China’s LNG imports from Russia soared 2.6-fold in the reporting period to over $4.22 bln, according to the report. In physical terms Russia is the fourth-largest LNG supplier to the People’s Republic of China after Australia (16.14 mln tons worth $11.47 bln), Qatar (11.43 mln tons worth $8.12 bln, and Malaysia (5.88 mln tons worth $5.46 bln).

Moreover, Russia remains one of China’s key pipeline gas exporters with supplies totaling $2.8 bln in value terms in January-September 2022, up 2.83-fold year-on-year, being second after Turkmenistan (with deliveries worth $7.32 bln in nine months, up by 51%).

Russian pipeline gas supplies to China climbed 2.54-fold in 2021 to over 7.53 mln tons worth $1.51 bln, while LNG deliveries amounted to 4.51 mln tons (down by around 10%) worth $2.76 bln (up by 60%), according to official figures.