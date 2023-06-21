Russian PM to hold talks in Moscow with his Qatari counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. On June 21, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin will hold talks in Moscow with Chairman of the Council of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, press service of the government of the Russian Federation says, Trend reports.

"The heads of government plan to discuss topical issues of Russian-Qatari trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Special attention will be paid to the implementation of joint projects in the field of energy, industry, agriculture and other areas," the press service said.