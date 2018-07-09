Several ministries merged in Turkey

9 July 2018 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Several ministries have been merged in Turkey with the transition to the presidential form of government, Turkey’s Resmi Gazete newspaper reported July 9.

At the first stage, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security and the Ministry of Family and Social Policies have been merged, according to the report.

“The united ministry will function under a new name - the Ministry of Labor, Social Services and Family,” the report said.

The Ministry of Finance has been also renamed to the Ministry of Finance and Treasury of Turkey, according to the report.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkish businessmen may establish textile production in Uzbekistan
Economy news 17:28
Turkey establishes new state agency for regulation of nuclear energy sector
Oil&Gas 15:50
Turkey prints new banknotes in Erdogan’s honor
Turkey 15:08
Turkiye Petrolleri company receives license for oil and gas exploration
Oil&Gas 11:10
Train derailment in N. Turkey kills 24 (PHOTO) (UPDATE)
Turkey 09:41
Azerbaijani citizen dies in accident in Turkey (PHOTO)
Turkey 8 July 15:56
Latest
PASHA Bank presents new range of services for business financing (PHOTO)
Economy news 18:14
ADB announces time of adopting new strategy for Azerbaijan
Economy news 18:09
Kazakhstan’s National Bank opens tender for renovation of administrative building
Tenders 18:03
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for reciprocating gas compressor
Tenders 18:03
Uzbekistan to implement franchising model of internet services
ICT 18:03
Azerbaijani company exports "smart kettles" to Great Britain
ICT 17:59
Inauguration of President Erdogan underway in Turkey
Turkey 17:56
National Bank of Kazakhstan keeps base rate at same level
Kazakhstan 17:55
ECB's Draghi pleads with Parliament for euro area deposit insurance
Europe 17:37