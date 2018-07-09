Several ministries merged in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Several ministries have been merged in Turkey with the transition to the presidential form of government, Turkey’s Resmi Gazete newspaper reported July 9.

At the first stage, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security and the Ministry of Family and Social Policies have been merged, according to the report.

“The united ministry will function under a new name - the Ministry of Labor, Social Services and Family,” the report said.

The Ministry of Finance has been also renamed to the Ministry of Finance and Treasury of Turkey, according to the report.

---

