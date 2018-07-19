Turkey halts state of emergency in the country

19 July 2018 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

The state of emergency in Turkey, introduced two years ago, ceased to operate, Turkish media reported.

The state of emergency ceased to operate July 19 at 01:00 (GMT +3).

Earlier, Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that the state of emergency may be resumed in case of a terrorist threat.

The state of emergency was introduced in Turkey following the military coup attempt in 2016.

A group of rebels attempted a military coup on the night of July 16, 2016 in Turkey. The main fighting took place in Ankara and Istanbul. More than 250 Turkish citizens were killed, more than 2,000 people were injured, the rebellion was suppressed.

The state of emergency in Turkey was extended for the seventh time in April this year.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EU to curb steel imports after Trump tariffs
Europe 18 July 15:48
Turkish investor to build shopping center and "Smart house" in Tashkent
Economy news 18 July 15:39
Road accident in Ankara: 1 dead, 4 wounded
Turkey 18 July 08:19
New BSTDB vice president banking assumes duties
Business 17 July 20:25
Uzbek entrepreneur uses bank loan to export textile to Turkey
Economy news 16 July 16:13
Erdogan: Proud to be representative of Turkish people
Turkey 16 July 00:09
Latest
Over 61% of famillies in Iranian cities are social network members
Business 14:28
Presidents of Azerbaijan, Italy review exhibition in Heydar Aliyev Center (PHOTO)
Politics 14:21
More and more foreigners visit Azerbaijan - state migration service
Society 14:00
Kazakhstan, Italy may launch new direct flights
Kazakhstan 13:58
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to co-op in social sector
Economy news 13:54
Sumgayit Technology Park supplies high voltage cable to Kazakhstan (PHOTO)
ICT 13:46
Tender: Iran’s IRALCO to buy aluminium–nickel
Tenders 13:19
Security expert: Azerbaijani companies neglect simplest security rules
ICT 13:18
China says U.S. blaming Xi for blocking trade deal is 'bogus'
China 13:07