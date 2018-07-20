Turkey, Netherlands restore diplomatic relations

20 July 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

Turkey and the Netherlands have decided to restore diplomatic relations, says the joint Dutch-Turkish statement, RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok wrote a letter to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, whereas Cavusoglu called his Dutch counterpart, according to the statement posted on the website of the government of the Netherlands.

“During this telephone conversation, the ministers agreed to normalize the diplomatic relations between the Netherlands and Turkey,” the statement said. “To that extend the ministers agreed to reinstate ambassadors in Ankara and The Hague shortly. The ministers also agreed that the Dutch minister of foreign affairs will pay an official visit Turkey in the second half of 2018.”

The diplomatic row between Turkey and the Netherlands broke out as the Dutch authorities’ decided to, for security reasons, prohibit Turkish politicians from delivering speeches in the Netherlands in support of constitutional reform in Turkey.

On March 11, 2017, the Dutch government first canceled the Turkish foreign minister's flight permit to the Netherlands and then blocked a convoy carrying Turkey’s family minister from entering the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam.

Protests erupted outside consulate in Rotterdam, where Dutch police used guard dogs and baton to disperse peaceful crowd gathering in support of Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya.

In response, Turkey sent two notes to the Netherlands to protest blocking of Turkish ministers’ visits to the country and ill-treatment of Turkish citizens by the Dutch police.

