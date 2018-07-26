About 30 national parks to be created in Turkey - media

26 July 2018 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Some 28 national parks will be created in 17 provinces of Turkey, Turkish media wrote July 26.

Some 3 billion liras have been allocated for this purpose.

It is also noted that, 11 stadiums of international level will be built in the country.

The Housing Development Administration of Turkey (TOKI) will be engaged in the construction of national parks and stadiums, the media reported.

Earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said new national parks and stadiums will appear Turkey.

The official exchange rate on July 26 is 4.7134 TL / USD.

---

