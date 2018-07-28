Turkish Ministry of health to attract foreign construction companies

28 July 2018 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkish General Directorate of Highways announces tender
Tenders 12:50
Uzbek "Neftegazinvest" announces tender for construction of gas pipeline
Tenders 09:51
Turkey’s ministry to insure vehicles via tender
Tenders 27 July 20:37
Turkey’s Istanbul City Hall to buy building materials via tender
Tenders 27 July 20:35
Turkish municipality to buy garbage containers via tender
Turkey 27 July 20:32
Turkmenistan announces tender for construction of borderline motor bridge
Tenders 27 July 10:29
Latest
Syrian refugee group returns from Lebanon
Arab World 16:10
Greece to begin laying wildfire victims to rest amid recriminations
Europe 15:46
ECB's Draghi backs expectations for late 2019 rate hike
Europe 15:45
House of Baku khans to be reconstructed in Azerbaijan
Tenders 15:27
Mehriban Aliyeva: Organizing World Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics, Tumbling in Azerbaijan will contribute to further popularization of this gymnastics discipline
Politics 15:22
New bill on copyright to be introduced to parliament soon – Iran minister
Politics 15:04
SOCAR Polymer-largest project in non-oil economy of Azerbaijan - official
Economy news 14:56
WB to assist Uzbekistan in establishing eximbank, export promotion agency
Economy news 14:55
About 200M saved during implementation of SOCAR Polymer project - CEO
Economy news 14:54