Turkish police detain over 30 illegal migrants

26 November 2018 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Some 33 illegal immigrants, who were heading to Turkey's western provinces, were detained in the country's central province of Malatya, Turkish police said in a message on Nov. 26.

Reportedly, the majority of detainees are citizens of Afghanistan.

There was one Iranian and one Pakistani citizen among the detainees.

"All of the detainees will be deported from Turkey," the police said.

The Turkish Coast Guard had earlier detained 223 illegal migrants in the country's Edirne province on the border with Greece.

