Turkish Air Force conducts operations in Iraq's north

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Turkish Air Force attacked PKK terrorists in the areas of Zap, Gara and Avashine in northern Iraq, Trend reports referring to the National Defense Ministry of Turkey.

During the operation, shelters of terrorists, as well as ammunition depots were destroyed.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news