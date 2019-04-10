Turkish Air Force conducts operations in Iraq's north

10 April 2019 16:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Turkish Air Force attacked PKK terrorists in the areas of Zap, Gara and Avashine in northern Iraq, Trend reports referring to the National Defense Ministry of Turkey.

During the operation, shelters of terrorists, as well as ammunition depots were destroyed.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan to provide fuel for Istanbul’s new airport
Oil&Gas 12:55
Turkish FM to visit Netherlands
Turkey 12:02
Iran ready to export gold to Iraq and via transit to Syria
Economy 11:34
Erdogan to mull municipal election results with leader of nationalist movement
Turkey 11:07
Turkey, Greece to mull regional issues
Turkey 10:43
Municipal election results in Istanbul may be annulled - Erdogan
Turkey 09:26
Latest
Azerbaijan cuts average daily oil production within OPEC + agreement
Oil&Gas 17:39
Security problems of S.Caucasus, Caspian region countries discussed in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 17:39
Uzbekistan, Austria may build JV for production of metal structures
Economy 17:34
Trade turnover between Iran, Slovenia can be increased to $1B
Economy 17:16
Iran's textile industry sees 7% growth
Economy 17:14
Most of mortgage lending accounts for young families in Azerbaijan
Finance 16:58
Azerbaijan, UAE expanding ties in small & medium business
Business 16:56
OPEC crude output down by over 530,000 b/d
Oil&Gas 16:49
Each presidential candidate in Kazakhstan to receive 7.5M tenge
Economy 16:45