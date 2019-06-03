Turkish Air Force, Armed Forces continue operations in northern Iraq

3 June 2019 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Air Force and the Armed Forces continue operations against the militants of the PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party) in northern Iraq, Trend reports referring to Turkish Defense Ministry.

On June 3, five PKK terrorists were eliminated as part of the operations. The operations were carried out in the Zap district in northern Iraq.

On May 28, the Turkish Air Force and the Armed Forces launched a large-scale operation dubbed 'Pence' (Paw) in the Hakurk region in northern Iraq.

On May 30, Turkey expanded the area of military operations in northern Iraq in the Avashin-Baysan and Metin districts.

On March 27, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization and the country's Air Force conducted an operation to eliminate Riza Altun, the closest ally of Cemil Bayik, the leader of the PKK terrorist group.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

