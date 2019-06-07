Turkey developing domestic air defense systems

7 June 2019 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey is developing the domestic air defense systems, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

Reportedly, the Turkish air defense systems will be developed by 2025.

Turkey is holding the talks with Italy, as well as with the European defense concern EUROSAM to develop the domestic air defense systems.

The Turkish air defense systems are being developed as part of strengthening the defense industry.

The total volume of the export of the products of the Turkish defense industry reached $1.7 billion in January-May 2019, which is 37 percent more compared to January-May 2018.

Turkey has recently invested about $35 billion in the defense industry.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Date of Turkish, US and Russian presidents’ meeting disclosed
Turkey 11:20
Number of incoming Iranian tourists in Turkey drops
Turkey 11:13
Over 390,000 Russian tourists visit Turkey in April
Turkey 11:01
Candidates for post of head of Istanbul’s municipality to hold TV debates
Turkey 10:10
Murat LeCompte: Feasibility studies underway for SOCAR-BP petrochemical complex (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 07:00
U.S. will not accept more Turkish F-35 pilots over Russia defenses
Turkey 06:04
Latest
Azerbaijani Central Bank’s discount rate decreases
Business 11:48
Trans-Caspian backbone project in the spotlight of world mass media
ICT 11:45
Turkmenistan reveals info on state budget execution
Economy 11:44
Uzbekistan to expand tobacco export
Economy 11:38
Iran’s oil exports down by 13%, still in Top 10
Oil&Gas 11:38
Oil extraction at Kazakhstan's Kashagan field breaks new record
Oil&Gas 11:34
Spain deports 94 Taiwanese to Beijing for telecom fraud
Other News 11:34
Date of Turkish, US and Russian presidents’ meeting disclosed
Turkey 11:20
Number of incoming Iranian tourists in Turkey drops
Turkey 11:13