Turkey developing domestic air defense systems

Turkey is developing the domestic air defense systems, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

Reportedly, the Turkish air defense systems will be developed by 2025.

Turkey is holding the talks with Italy, as well as with the European defense concern EUROSAM to develop the domestic air defense systems.

The Turkish air defense systems are being developed as part of strengthening the defense industry.

The total volume of the export of the products of the Turkish defense industry reached $1.7 billion in January-May 2019, which is 37 percent more compared to January-May 2018.

Turkey has recently invested about $35 billion in the defense industry.

