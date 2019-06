Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

New US ambassador to Turkey David M. Satterfield has been appointed, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

Earlier, Satterfield worked in the Middle East, namely, the Persian Gulf, Lebanon and Iraq.

Satterfield served as counselor at the US embassy in Egypt in 2013-2014.

