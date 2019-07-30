Turkey has no problems with NATO - FM

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey has no problems with NATO, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said commenting on the issue of supplying Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems to Ankara, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

He said that the purchase of the S-400 doesn’t pose a threat to NATO and this structure is well aware of this. He noted that Turkey is an important member of NATO and plays a big role in the fight against terrorism.

On July 12, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar announced that sending S-400 anti-aircraft missile system components to Turkey commenced.

NATO expressed concern over the reports of the delivery of S-400 missile systems to Turkey.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has repeatedly stated that each member state has the right to independently make decisions about the types of weapons used. However, the Russian systems are incompatible with the NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defense System, and this is a problem, the NATO press service said.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that the General Staff and the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey will determine the exact location of the Russian S-400 missile systems.

