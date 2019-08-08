Turkish party head: Entire region needs security zone in northern Syria

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The entire region needs a security zone in northern Syria, leader of the Turkish Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Devlet Bahceli said.

“Ankara will neutralize all threats directed against the interests of the Turkish people,” Bahceli added, Trend reports on Aug. 8 referring to Turkish media.

He also said that instead of providing the terrorists of the Syrian wing of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) - PYD/YPG with weapons for many years, the US should have supported its ally - Turkey.

Turkey and the US have agreed to create a security zone in northern Syria. A coordination center will be created in Turkey soon, which will deal with the creation of a security zone in northern Syria.

On June 4, 2018, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed a roadmap on Syria's Manbij during talks in Washington. Earlier, Cavusoglu and Pompeo had a meeting in Brussels and discussed the Operation Olive Branch, as well as other issues.

On January 20, 2018, Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria. On August 24, 2016, units of the Turkish Armed Forces launched the Euphrates Shield Operation against the "Islamic State", and liberated, with the support of the Syrian opposition, Al-Bab town and the border town of Jarabulus in northern Syria.

The safety zone in the north of Syria includes a territory 32 kilometers deep and 460 kilometers long along the Syrian border with Turkey. In the case of the creation of this zone, it will be divided into two parts, the first part will start from the Iraqi-Syrian border and will be extended to the Syrian city of Qamishli, because the Syrian government forces control this city.

The second part of the safety zone will start from Qamishli and will be extended to Jarabulus city, which was liberated from the terrorists of the “Islamic State” (IS) as part of the Operation Euphrates Shield conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces in 2016.

The city of Manbij, where Turkey had previously intended to conduct anti-terrorist operations, is not a part of the safety zone.

