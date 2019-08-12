Illegal immigrants from Iran, Afghanistan detained in Turkey

12 August 2019 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Thirty-four illegal immigrants were detained in Turkey’s north-western Edirne province, Trend reports on Aug. 12 referring to the Turkish media.

The detainees are citizens of Iran and Afghanistan.

Among them there are also children. The detainees intended to illegally get to Europe.

Some 796,000 illegal migrants from different countries, who intended to get to Europe, have been detained in Turkey over the past 3,5 years.

Reportedly, 18,700 organizers of illegal migration to Europe were detained during the reporting period. Illegal immigrants get to the European countries from Turkey by paying 500-7,000 euros.

Some 144 people died during six months of 2019 as a result of wrecks of several boats and a ship carrying illegal immigrants to Europe. During the reporting period, 64 illegal immigrants died in accidents in Turkey. Some 43 illegal migrants have been found frozen to death on Turkey’s borders with Iran and Greece.

---

