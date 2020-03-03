Turkey, Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan to expand co-op in veterinary, phytosanitary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu

Turkey and Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will expand cooperation in veterinary and phytosanitary, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

The parties will mutually recognize each other's veterinary and phytosanitary certificates.

According to the ministry, the parties will carry out appropriate work in the direction of mutual recognition of certificates issued for the transport of live cattle and livestock products to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as well as in the opposite direction.

Along with all this, measures to expedite the processing and passing of agricultural products from the Azerbaijan-Turkey border crossing point in Diluju province will also be taken.

Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) earlier told Trend that acceleration of customs procedures between Azerbaijan and Turkey is envisaged.

To this end, both countries will cooperate in the digitalization of foreign trade operations during 2020-2021.

“As part of this cooperation, the documents required by both countries for conducting foreign trade operations will be placed in a digital database. This in turn will allow checking the documentation before the goods arrive at the customs point, which will significantly reduce the clearance time,” the ministry said.

