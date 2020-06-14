France's import of leather goods from Turkey plunges from January through May 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

Turkey’s export of leather goods to France dropped by 36.25 percent from January through May 2020 compared to the same period of 2019 and amounted to $15.9 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend on June 9.

The export of leather goods from Turkey to France plunged by 65.80 percent in May 2020 compared to May 2019 and amounted to $2.5 million.

From January through May 2020, export of leather goods from Turkey to the world markets decreased by 28.7 percent compared to the same period of 2019 and amounted to $530.3 million.

The export of leather goods from Turkey made up 0.9 percent of the country's total export volume over the reporting period.

Turkey exported the leather goods worth $61.4 million to the world markets in May 2020, which is 62.2 percent less compared to May 2019.

Turkey’s export of leather goods amounted to 0.6 percent of the country's total export volume.

During the last twelve months (from May 2019 through May 2020), Turkey exported the leather goods worth $1.4 billion.

