Turkey reports over 1,500 new coronavirus cases as recoveries surpass 255,000

Turkey on Thursday reported 1,512 new coronavirus cases and more than 1,200 recoveries, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The data from the Health Ministry also showed that 1,219 more patients recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 255,407.

The country's overall infection count reached 286,455, according to ministry data.

"The average age of active cases is 42. Intensive care unit patients are aged 65 on average," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

The virus-linked death toll, meanwhile, rose to 6,895 as 58 more people succumbed to the disease.

As many as 107,702 more COVID-19 tests were conducted over the past day, pushing the total to over 8.21 million.

The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 1,209, the data showed.