Turkey’s Travel Agencies Union, Istanbul Chamber of Commerce join forces for tourism

Turkey’s Travel Agencies Union (TÜRSAB) and the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) joined forces on Monday to make the nation's historical city an even better tourism destination, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

According to a statement by TÜRSAB, their cooperation aims to increase the number of visitors to Istanbul each year.

TÜRSAB President Firuz B. Bağlıkaya and ITO chief Şekib Avdagiç evaluated projects that will be realized through the joint work of both organizations.

The meeting was also attended by numerous officials from both groups as Avdagiç reiterated that ITO stands by TÜRSAB regarding transportation to, from and within the city.

In the meeting, a report titled “The Effects of COVID-19 on Tourism and the Future of Istanbul Tourism” was presented to Avdagiç. It was also decided that ITO’s Information Commercialization Center, which supports start-up projects, will back ventures prepared by members of TÜRSAB.

The organizations also decided that ITO’s Istanbul Commerce University and TÜRSAB Academy will conduct joint activities for tourism certification issues.