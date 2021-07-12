Turkey administers over 58.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Turkey has so far administered more than 58.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the data released on Monday by the Health Ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

More than 17 million citizens have got two doses of vaccine, while over 2.8 million have taken their third shots in the country of 83 million, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, authorities warned the daily COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the provinces with low vaccination rate.