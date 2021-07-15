Number of Turkish labor migrants to Uzbekistan surges in 1H2021

BAKU, Uzbekistan, July 15

Trend:

The number of trips of Turkish citizens to Uzbekistan for the purpose of employment has significantly risen from January through June 2021, a source in the Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR) told Trend.

According to the source, in the reporting period, 223 Turkish citizens visited Uzbekistan through ISKUR, which is an increase compared to the first half of 2020.

In general, 6,171 Turkish citizens traveled abroad through ISKUR from January through June 2021, which is 33.5 percent more than from January through June 2020.

Some 106,625 Turkish citizens were provided with jobs through ISKUR in June 2021.

Moreover, 34 percent out of the total number of those employed accounted for women, 66 percent - men. At the same time, 98.9 percent of job seekers got a job in the private sector.

The number of unemployed in Turkey reached 2.9 million people in June 2021, 48 percent of them are women, 52 percent - men.