Turkey's export of cars to Lebanon growing
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11
Trend:
The value of car export from Turkey to Lebanon rose 1.3 times from January through June 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, exceeding $14.9 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.
In June 2021, Turkey’s car exports to Lebanon increased by 34.9 percent compared to June 2020, totaling over $2.03 million, the ministry said.
Turkey increased the export of cars by 45.5 percent in the first half of this year compared to the same period of last year - up to $14.3 billion.
In June 2021, Turkey exported cars worth $2.35 billion, which is 16.8 percent more than in the same month of 2020.
In the last 12 months (from June 2020 to June 2021), Turkish car exports totaled $29.1 billion.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Armenia should understand that occupation of neighboring countries will not achieve anything - Turkish FM
ADA University wraps-up Advanced Regional Energy Security Symposium 2021 – Caucasus with Closing ceremony (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev awards famous Turkish scientist Aziz Sanjar with "Honorary Diploma of Azerbaijan's President"
Turkmenistan considers foreign experience in improving efficiency of transport, logistics operations