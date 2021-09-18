Turkey's chemical exports to Turkmenistan grow in 7M2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

The value of export of chemical products from Turkey to Turkmenistan has grown in the first seven months of 2021, Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

According to the ministry, this indicator amounted to over $74.4 million, up by 12.5 percent on annual basis.

In July this year, Turkey exported chemical products worth $10.6 million to Turkmenistan, which is 23.2 percent less than in July 2020.

The total value of Turkey’s export of chemical products to international markets from January to July 2021 amounted to over $13.8 billion, thus growing by 37.3 percent on annual basis.

Turkey exported chemical products worth $1.9 billion in July this year, which is 21.5 percent more than in July 2020.

The country’s export of chemical products reached $22 billion during the last 12 months (from July 2020 through July 2021).