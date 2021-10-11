Turkish-made armored car demonstrated at scientific festival in Konya

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.11

Trend:

The ‘Pusat’ tactical armored vehicle produced by the Turkish TUMOSAN company has been demonstrated at a scientific festival in Konya, Trend reports citing the Yeni Shafak newspaper.

A hybrid prototype of the car is on display at the festival.

Sinan Ali Yilmaz, Chassis Systems Engineer at TUMOSAN, a member of the Albayrak group, said 'Pusat' is capable of providing protection against mines and ballistic weapons. The vehicle has four control systems - operational, military, economy and difficult terrain. According to the engineer, the 'Pusat' crew consists of 9 people. It can be controlled both manually and automatically.

For the first time, 'Pusat' was demonstrated at the IDEF international defense exhibition in 2017. In 2019, a prototype of the vehicle was made. In 2021, a hybrid version of the vehicle was demonstrated at the IDEF exhibition.