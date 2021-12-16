Number of labor migrants from Turkey to Uzbekistan growing
Latest
Russian companies presented proposals for participation in works in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh - deputy PM
Azerbaijan, Russia and, hopefully, Armenia looking forward to outcome of Brussels meetings - ADA University rector
President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Armenia held informal meeting on initiative of French President in Brussels (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Southern Gas Corridor was one of the largest infrastructure projects of 21st century - President Ilham Aliyev
Relations between EU and Azerbaijan are of the nature strategic partnership - President Ilham Aliyev
Minsk Group could contribute to preparation of peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev
More than 90% of work on new partnership agreement between Azerbaijan and EU completed - President Ilham Aliyev
Armenia has to work on peace agreement and to comply with normal behavior in 21st century - President Ilham Aliyev
MUSIAD is example of Azerbaijan-Turkey brotherhood - newly elected head of Azerbaijani office of MUSIAD
President Ilham Aliyev attended Eastern Partnership Summit of European Union in Brussels (PHOTO/VIDEO)
France intends to participate in mine clearance operations in Azerbaijani liberated lands – ambassador
Azerbaijani doctors operated on one of detained Armenian soldiers wounded in mid-Nov - Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijan, Armenia are neighbors anyway, none of us is going to fly away to another planet - President Ilham Aliyev