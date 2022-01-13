Turkey confirms 77,722 daily COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13

Trend:

Turkey reported 77,722 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 10,195,676, according to its health ministry, Trend reports.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 145, while 42,573 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 422,028 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.