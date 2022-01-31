Turkey, Bahrain aim to further improve bilateral relations

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu on Monday discussed steps to be taken to further improve bilateral relations between Turkey and Bahrain with the Bahraini crown prince and his Bahraini counterpart.

The Turkish foreign minister on Monday met with the crown prince as part of his official visit to the Gulf country, according to diplomatic sources.

Cavushoglu and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa discussed the steps on improved ties during their meeting at Gudaibiya Palace in the capital of Manama.

The Turkish top diplomat also met with his Bahraini counterpart on Sunday. Cavushoglu and Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani met in Manama, according to a diplomatic source.

The two ministers discussed joint cooperation aimed at enhancing economic and trade relations.

A meeting of the Joint Economic Commission between the two countries is planned to take place in March, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The Turkish foreign minister is on an official visit to Bahrain on Jan. 30-31 upon the invitation of Al Zayani.

He is also expected to meet Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Speaking to the Bahraini press ahead of his visit to Manama, Cavushoglu said Turkey and Bahrain share a common vision of a "unified, stable and secure Gulf region."

He said Ankara is pleased to see dialogue and cooperation between Gulf countries and appreciates the successful efforts of Bahrain in this regard.

"The new era of dialogue and cooperation in our region would present a window of opportunity for lasting peace, stability and prosperity," he said.

The minister stressed Turkey's resolve to enhance its relations with Bahrain as part of the deep fraternal ties between the two countries.

"Turkey is ready to do its part by developing cooperation across the region on the basis of mutual respect and shared vision," he said.

He also said Al Zayani’s visit to Turkey last November "paved the way to revitalize relations to the mutual benefit of the two nations."

"We have stood side by side in difficult times," he added.

Turkey and Bahrain, two countries with historical and cultural ties, have established their relations on the basis of mutual interest and dialogue. The two countries also formed the Turkish-Bahraini Business Council, based on the agreement signed by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) and Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) in 2006 in Istanbul.