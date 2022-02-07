Turkey confirms 98,715 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Saturday reported 98,715 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 12,150,567, said the Health Ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 221 to 88,533, while 80,402 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, it reported.

A total of 421,435 tests were conducted across the country during the day, it said.

Turkey has started the mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14, 2021, after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 57.48 million people have received their first dose of vaccines, while over 52.5 million had their second dose. Turkey has so far administered over 142.83 million doses including the booster.