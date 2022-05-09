Turkey will continue to look after Syrian refugees: Erdogan

Turkey will continue to look after our Syrian brothers who have fled war and sought refuge in our country, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Speaking at an event held to mark the anniversary of the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD) in Istanbul, Erdoğan said that Syrians can return to their homeland whenever they wish and that Turkey will never force them from its lands.

"Our door is open to them, we will continue to host them. We will not throw them into the hands and laps of murderers," he added.