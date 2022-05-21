Greek air force violates Turkish airspace - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Turkey strongly condemns violations of the country's airspace by Greece, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Bilgich noted that the Greek Air Force violated Turkish airspace on May 16-17.

"F-16 aircraft of the Greek Air Force violated our airspace west of Gokceada on 16 May and west of Enez on 17 May. Our Air Force on May 18 gave the necessary response to these provocative violations in accordance with the rules of reciprocity and interaction," Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman said.