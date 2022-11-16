Greece has to know its place, remember history - Erdogan

Türkiye tells Greece to mind its place and remember its history, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday about the increasing tension in the Eastern Mediterranean between Greece and Türkiye and Greece's armament of demilitarized islands in the East Aegean, at the press conference after the G-20 summit in Indonesia, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

“Again, I say it against Greece's behavior that causes such tension. We can arrive suddenly one night. There are officials in Greece who do not know their limits. We tell them to know the diplomacy of the neighboring country. Don't mess with Türkiye. They can fill the islands with as many guns as they want. None of these will do you any good. Here is Türkiye. Greece has to know its place. They need to remember history,” Erdogan said.