Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Türkiye

Turkish delegation arrives in Aktau to participate in trilateral ministerial meeting (PHOTO)

Türkiye Materials 24 November 2022 23:48 (UTC +04:00)
Turkish delegation arrives in Aktau to participate in trilateral ministerial meeting (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismayiloglu arrived in the Kazakh city of Aktau to attend a trilateral meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Transport of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Trend reports via Turkish FM’s Twitter publication.

"We are in Aktau, a city on the Caspian coast of Kazakhstan, to participate in the second meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Transport of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan," he said.

Turkish delegation arrives in Aktau to participate in trilateral ministerial meeting (PHOTO)
Turkish delegation arrives in Aktau to participate in trilateral ministerial meeting (PHOTO)
Turkish delegation arrives in Aktau to participate in trilateral ministerial meeting (PHOTO)
Turkish delegation arrives in Aktau to participate in trilateral ministerial meeting (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more