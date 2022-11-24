Turkish delegation arrives in Aktau to participate in trilateral ministerial meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismayiloglu arrived in the Kazakh city of Aktau to attend a trilateral meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Transport of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Trend reports via Turkish FM’s Twitter publication.

"We are in Aktau, a city on the Caspian coast of Kazakhstan, to participate in the second meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Transport of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan," he said.