Türkiye earthquake death toll reaches 1014

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The death toll from the earthquake in Türkiye has reached 1014 people, according to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), Trend reports via the Turkish media.

It was noted that, according to the latest data, the number of victims is 7,003, collapsed buildings - 2,824.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.