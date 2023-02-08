Countries around world, including Azerbaijan, support Türkiye at this difficult time – President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Countries worldwide, including Azerbaijan, supported Türkiye at this difficult time, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

President Erdogan noted that more than 60 countries provided the assistance, and thanked everyone for their support.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

Following the latest data, 9,057 people have been killed, and 52,979 have got injured in the quake.