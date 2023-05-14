Turkish people to make their choice at presidential elections - Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Turkish people will make their choice, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

According to him, the elections are held in a democratic atmosphere and there are no problems in holding elections.

Turkish FM voted in the elections in Anatolia.

Türkiye is holding presidential and parliamentary elections today. Voting will last until 17:00 (GMT+3). More than 64 million people have the right to vote in Türkiye.

Turkish citizens who live in foreign countries voted in the presidential and parliamentary elections from April 27 through May 9.

The number of Turkish citizens living abroad who voted in the parliamentary and presidential elections in Türkiye amounted to 1.8 million people.

In general, 3.4 million people had the right to vote among Turkish citizens living abroad.

Voting was held in 151 diplomatic missions of Türkiye in 73 countries of the world.