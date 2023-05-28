Türkiye presidential elections runoff: latest results

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Voting in the presidential and parliamentary elections has ended in Türkiye. Polling stations closed May 28, 17:00 local time. Trend News Agency is broadcasting the latest data on the results of the voting.

20:22 (GMT+4) 92,96 percent of ballot boxes opened: Recep Tayyip Erdogan received 52,50 percent of the vote, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 47,50 percent.

20:02 (GMT+4) 85,45 percent of ballot boxes opened: Recep Tayyip Erdogan received 53,15 percent of the vote, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 46,85 percent.

19:42 (GMT+4) 66,65 percent of ballot boxes opened: Recep Tayyip Erdogan received 57,78 percent of the vote, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 45,22 percent.

19:21 (GMT+4) 42,78 percent of ballot boxes opened: Recep Tayyip Erdogan received 57,09 percent of the vote, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 42,91 percent.

Will be updated