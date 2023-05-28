Voting ends in Türkiye's presidential elections runoff

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Today, the second round of presidential elections took place in Türkiye, Trend reports.

The voting process lasted from 09:00 to 18:00 (GMT+4).

Turkish citizens have chosen between the President of Türkiye, Head of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the candidate of the Republican People's Party (CHP), Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

About 60 million people took part in the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Türkiye on May 14.

According to the results of the counting of votes in the presidential elections, Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.52 percent of the votes, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 44.88 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.17 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0.43 percent. Since no one has got more than 50 percent of the vote, the runoff has been scheduled.