BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Turkish and Saudi Foreign Ministers Hakan Fidan and Faisal bin Farhan have held a phone talk, Trend reports.

During a telephone conversation, the ministers discussed preparations for the meeting of the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which will be held in Jeddah on July 2, Turkish MFA reported.

The parties also discussed issues of combating Islamophobia and cooperation in regional issues.