Türkiye to be very glad to see Elon Musk at Teknofest - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. We will be very glad to see Elon Musk at Teknofest, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"Dear Elon Musk, we will be glad to see you next year at Teknofest, the world's largest festival of aviation, space and technology. I believe that by collaborating, we will make a great contribution to the development of our country and humanity in many areas," the publication says.

Elon Musk thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the invitation to Teknofest.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he looks forward to attending Teknofest in person next year and discussing investment opportunities in Türkiye.