Turkish Baykar company ready to provide humanitarian aid to residents of Gaza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The Turkish company Baykar is ready to make 10 million dollars donation of humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza, Chief Technology Officer of the Turkish company Baykar Selcuk Bayraktar wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"One of the worst tragedies in history continues to unfold in Gaza," he wrote.

Bayraktar added that the international community must act now to restore peace and justice.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.