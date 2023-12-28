Türkiye hopes for positive atmosphere in negotiations with European Union

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Türkiye seeks to develop cooperation with the European Union as part of the European integration process, Chief Advisor to the President of Türkiye on Foreign Policy and Security Akif Cagatay Kilic said, Trend reports.

He also said that Türkiye hopes for a positive atmosphere in the negotiations, despite existing differences

"We are making efforts for active cooperation in matters of visas, green energy, climate change within the framework of the Customs Union. We also ensure that our voice is heard in the fight against Islamophobia", - the chief adviser to the President of Türkiye noted.